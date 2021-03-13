Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Spirits recorded strong total volume growth in 2019. English gin, single grain and malt Scotch whiskies, bitters and dark spiced rum were among the best performers, while vodka and white rum were in decline. Millennials and Generation Z consumers are increasingly open to experimenting with new types of spirits. Latin American culture experienced a boost in popularity in the UK, for example, leading to growth in sales of tequila and upmarket dark rum products, spirits traditionally associated wit…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802379-spirits-in-the-united-kingdom
Euromonitor International’s Spirits in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-natural-antimicrobials-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-antifreeze-proteins-afp-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-06
Table of Contents
Spirits in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
2019 MARKET TRENDS
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Spirits growth being driven by flavour innovations, experimentation and premiumisation
Non/Low alcohol spirits for the health conscious and ethical brands for sustainable consumers
Private label increasingly competing with leading brands for share
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within spirits
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology
Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Health awareness and craft movements shaping alcoholic drinks in 2019
Hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters continues to grow on the back of their low prices
Gradual recovery expected from 2021 for UK alcoholic drinks market
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019
Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 3 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/