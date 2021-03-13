Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Spirits recorded strong total volume growth in 2019. English gin, single grain and malt Scotch whiskies, bitters and dark spiced rum were among the best performers, while vodka and white rum were in decline. Millennials and Generation Z consumers are increasingly open to experimenting with new types of spirits. Latin American culture experienced a boost in popularity in the UK, for example, leading to growth in sales of tequila and upmarket dark rum products, spirits traditionally associated wit…

Euromonitor International’s Spirits in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Spirits in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2019 MARKET TRENDS

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Spirits growth being driven by flavour innovations, experimentation and premiumisation

Non/Low alcohol spirits for the health conscious and ethical brands for sustainable consumers

Private label increasingly competing with leading brands for share

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within spirits

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology

Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Health awareness and craft movements shaping alcoholic drinks in 2019

Hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters continues to grow on the back of their low prices

Gradual recovery expected from 2021 for UK alcoholic drinks market

CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019

Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019

Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019

Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019

Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019

Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 3 Research Sources

….continued

