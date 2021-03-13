Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Gin remained the most dynamic category within spirits in 2018 and it is showing no signs of slowing down, with further strong growth projected for the forecast period. Millennials are driving demand for craft gin, and indirectly demand for mainstream gin too. Millennials prefer to buy their gin from small, independent producers that have a face and a personality rather than buying from the big international brands. However, craft gin is not accessible to everyone, due to its high price and more…

Euromonitor International’s Spirits in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Spirits in South Africa

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Gin Still Enjoying Revived Attention Brought About by Craft Gin

Brandy Suffers A Major Setback Due To Several Price Increase

Could Rum Be the Next Trendy Drink in Spirits?

Competitive Landscape

Distell Dominates Gin With Gordon’s and Old Buck

Cognac, An Aspirational Product Enticing Millennial

Cream-based Liqueurs Revitalised by Amarula Vanilla Spice

Category Background

Vodka, Gin, Other Blended Scotch Whisky, Dark Rum and White Rum Price Band Methodology

Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2018

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Tough Economic Conditions Persist

Craft Products Edging Their Way Into the Market

Top Three Players Control the Market

Food/drink/tobacco Specialists Dominates

Improved Performance Expected Despite Challenging Market Conditions

Market Background

Legislation

Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Market Indicators

Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

….continued

