Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

2018 witnessed deeper and wider discounts in almost all spirits categories. The categories seeing the most promotions in 2017 were cognac, tequila, rum and whiskies. In 2018, this list was widened with gin and vodka. Price remains the decisive factor in consumers’ purchasing decision, as they have got used to seeing discounts in fmcg categories, and alcoholic drinks is no exception. Unit price growth slowed down in 2018 in comparison with 2017. Food/drink/tobacco specialists such as Krasnoe & Be…
Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Spirits in Russia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Discounts Continue To Boost Volume Sales
Vodka Is Losing Share in Spirits
Gin Is Not Gaining Such Strong Recognition As in Other Eastern European Countries
Competitive Landscape
Beluga Group Leads Spirits in 2018
Other Whiskies Is Driven Mostly by Domestic Producers
the On-trade Channel Remains Promotional Rather Than Profitable
Category Background
Vodka, Gin, Other Blended Scotch Whisky, Dark Rum and White Rum Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2018
Category Data
Definitions
Sources….continued
