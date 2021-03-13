Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

With macroeconomic indicators still positive, and tourism remaining a significant factor in this, spirits is gaining momentum. As private consumption increases, and consumers demand sophistication, particularly in the on-trade channel, also influenced by touristic inflows, spirit value sales are accelerating. Given the optimism felt in the category and changes in consumer taste, favouring differentiated experiences, the current value growth rate is expected to persist, with volume sales growth s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802362-spirits-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-caviar-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-drone-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Spirits in Portugal

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Optimism for Spirits

Sophistication Is Leading To Premiumisation

Cocktails and Mixology Are Setting the Pace

Competitive Landscape

Empor Spirits SA Acquires Active Brands SA

Craft Spirits: A Taboo for Consumers, An Opportunity for the Industry

Adding Value Is the Way Forward for Spirits

Category Background

Vodka, Gin, Other Blended Scotch Whisky, Dark Rum and White Rum Price Band Methodology

Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2018

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Volume Consumption Slows Down

Touristic Demand and Premiumisation Drive Sales

Empor Spirits SA Acquires Active Brands

On-trade Growth Exceeds Off-trade Growth

Current Value Sales Growth Is Expected To Surpass Volume Sales Growth

Market Background

Legislation

Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty-free

Cross-border/private Imports

Market Indicators

Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105