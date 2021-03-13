Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In 2017 and 2018, the growth of whiskies saw a noticeable slowdown compared with the review period. This can mostly be explained by the maturity of the category, and by price increases resulting from the weakening currency. Over the forecast period, whiskies is expected to maintain a positive performance, as companies invest in their marketing strategies and product distribution. The entry of new brands is also expected to drive growth. However, although the category is expected to sustain its p…
Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Spirits in Mexico
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
the Growth of Whiskies Slows Down As It Reaches Maturity
Craft Spirits Are Set To Gain Popularity
Uncertainty About Trade Agreements Could Impact Sales
Competitive Landscape
New State Taxes To Impact Sales
Customs Tariffs on US Whiskies Contribute To the Slowdown of the Category
Sales of Mezcal Maintain Their Dynamism
Category Background
Vodka, Gin, Other Blended Scotch Whisky, Dark Rum and White Rum Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2018
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Sustained Strong Growth for Alcoholic Drinks in 2018
Consumers Demand A Wider Variety of Products
Companies’ Advertising Campaigns Seek To Bond With Consumers
Premium and Specialist Retailers Drive Value Sales
Further Growth Could Be Threatened by Price Increases and Public Policy
Market Background
Legislation
Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Table 23 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 24 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 32 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 33 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 35 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
