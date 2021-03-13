Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Spirits is set to record strong growth in the forecast period, driven mainly by higher consumer spending on leisure and entertainment, which mainly consists of social gatherings in bars and pubs. Growing urbanisation and the rising number of middle-income consumers are set to boost volume and value sales. Brands such as Johnnie Walker, Jameson, Singleton and Captain Morgan are amongst those consumed by millennials and affluent consumers as an indication of economic prowess. During 2018, East Afr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802352-spirits-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coffee-creamer-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wheat-seeds-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06-12175167

Table of Contents

Spirits in Kenya

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Spirits Is Set To Grow As Players Race To Popularise Their Brands

Internet Retailing Is Set To Boost the Variety and Availability of Spirits

the Intensification of Marketing and Promotional Campaigns Is Expected

Competitive Landscape

Local Brands Lead, Whilst Global Brands Expand Their Footprints

Pricing and Positioning Are Differentiators of Premium and Standard Brands

Counterfeit Brands Pose A Major Health and Financial Risk

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

A Positive Performance for Alcoholic Drinks

Manufacturers Focus on Expanding Due To Increasing Demand

East African Breweries Maintains Its Lead in Alcoholic Drinks

the Increase in On-trade Outlets and Internet Retailing Boost Sales

Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 16 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 17 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017

Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017

Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 26 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 27 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105