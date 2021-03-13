Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Spirits is set to record strong growth in the forecast period, driven mainly by higher consumer spending on leisure and entertainment, which mainly consists of social gatherings in bars and pubs. Growing urbanisation and the rising number of middle-income consumers are set to boost volume and value sales. Brands such as Johnnie Walker, Jameson, Singleton and Captain Morgan are amongst those consumed by millennials and affluent consumers as an indication of economic prowess. During 2018, East Afr…
Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Spirits in Kenya
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Spirits Is Set To Grow As Players Race To Popularise Their Brands
Internet Retailing Is Set To Boost the Variety and Availability of Spirits
the Intensification of Marketing and Promotional Campaigns Is Expected
Competitive Landscape
Local Brands Lead, Whilst Global Brands Expand Their Footprints
Pricing and Positioning Are Differentiators of Premium and Standard Brands
Counterfeit Brands Pose A Major Health and Financial Risk
Category Data
Executive Summary
A Positive Performance for Alcoholic Drinks
Manufacturers Focus on Expanding Due To Increasing Demand
East African Breweries Maintains Its Lead in Alcoholic Drinks
the Increase in On-trade Outlets and Internet Retailing Boost Sales
Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Definitions
Sources
….continued
