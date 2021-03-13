Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In Kazakhstan, spirits continued to observe negative dynamics in terms of sales and consumption. Factors such as the health and wellness trend, the growing popularity of alcoholic drinks with lower ABV such as beer and wine, and the limited time permitted for sales of spirits in retailers had a negative impact on overall spirits in the country. The most significant contribution to declining demand for spirits was the performance of vodka, which is the largest and most traditional spirit in Kazak…

Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Spirits in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Limited Growth Opportunities for Spirits, Particularly Vodka

Gin, Liqueurs and Rum Are Strongest Performers

Great Opportunity for Development of Whiskies

Competitive Landscape

Declining Share for Geom Too in 2018

Strong Competition Between Domestic and International Manufacturers

Modern Grocery Retailers Amplify Position Due To Growing Number of Outlets

Category Data

