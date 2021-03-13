said Ana Liss, a former aide to the governor who received

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced growing pressure to resign on Thursday, as the state’s assembly speaker authorized an impeachment investigation into the allegations of misconduct he’s facing. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin the investigation, which he said will have the power to interview witnesses and subpoena documents.

The New York attorney general’s office confirmed Thursday night that the assembly’s investigation would not impact their own independent investigation into the sexual misconduct claims against Cuomo.

The investigation comes as more than 55 lawmakers said in a letter Thursday that they want the governor out.

“The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all depend on clear and trustworthy leadership,” the letter said. “In light of the governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also called on Cuomo to resign. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” the mayor said Thursday.

Cuomo said last week that he would not resign, but his office pledged to cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation.

The calls for resignation comes as Cuomo is facing a new allegation of sexual misconduct reported by The Times Union of Albany. The reporting is based on an anonymous source who the Times Union said has “direct knowledge” of another woman’s claim.

The source told the Times Union that after watching Cuomo hold a press conference on another allegation of sexual misconduct, a female aide to Cuomo became upset and told a supervisor that the governor groped her. The aide reportedly claimed Cuomo summoned her to the executive mansion to help him with a technical issue involving his mobile phone, before reaching under her blouse and fondling her.

The aide, who has not been identified, has not filed a report, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo denied the allegations, writing in a statement that “I have never done anything like this.” Cuomo called the details “gut-wrenching.”

“I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report,” the governor said.

Albany police said Thursday that they were notified of the allegations by the New York State Police and the governor’s office, according to the Times. Police officials said the alleged conduct may have risen “to the level of a crime,” but said that does not mean the department has opened a criminal investigation, the Times reported.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, whose office is investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, announced Friday that he won’t run for re-election and will leave office at the end of the year.

The 66-year-old New York prosecutor’s decision not to run for a fourth term, which would begin in January, was widely expected. He has served as Manhattan district attorney since 2010.

“I never imagined myself as district attorney for decades like my predecessors. I never thought of this as my last job, even though it’s the best job and biggest honor I’ll ever have,” he said in a statement.

“I said twelve years ago that change is fundamentally good and necessary for any institution,” he added. “Having secured these lasting impacts in our communities, our public policy, and our crimefighting capacity­­, the time has come to open the pathway for new leadership at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office.”

Vance touted the effort under his leadership to make New York City safer, overhaul the justice system and modernize the office. He recently obtained Trump’s tax returns and underlying documents from the former president’s accounting firm Mazars USA after the Supreme Court declined to stop their production. Vance was seeking tax returns covering eight years for a grand jury investigation of hush money payments and other financial transactions.

Six former employees of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said they were contacted by his office in the days after an ex-aide accused the governor of sexual harassment in December, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Some of the people who were called said they hadn’t heard from the administration in months and saw the calls as intimidation attempts, according to the newspaper.

“I felt intimidated, and I felt bewildered,” said Ana Liss, a former aide to the governor who received one of the calls. Liss has also accused the governor of inappropriate behavior.

Lindsey Boylan, who tweeted in December that Cuomo had sexually harassed her “for years,” wrote in a Medium essay last month that Cuomo had subjected her to “pervasive harassment” when she worked for him.

Boylan, now a candidate for Manhattan borough president in New York City, worked for the Cuomo administration from 2015 to 2018, and accused Cuomo of making numerous inappropriate comments in front of other people and kissing her on the lips when they were alone.

Senior military leaders have condemned viral comments made by Tucker Carlson on his show about women in uniform. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shares the “revulsion” many senior leaders have expressed about the monologue.

Carlson said during his show on Tuesday that new grooming standards and inclusive military uniforms for women were making a mockery of the U.S. military. In a monologue, Carlson said China’s military has become “more masculine,” while “our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine.”

On Monday, International Women’s Day, President Joe Biden introduced the nominees for combatant commands who would be the second and third women to ever lead combatant commands. He spoke about the measures the military is taking like updating grooming standards, like allowing short ponytails, to make the environment for all forces more inclusive.

Carlson called these measures a “mockery of the U.S. military.”

Kirby said Thursday “what we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military.”

Kirby was asked if Carlson should apologize, and Kirby said he hopes Carlson realizes the mistake he has made in the comments that “essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military and how we defend and serve this country.”

Carlson responded with a nine-minute monologue on Thursday night, saying “the Department of Defense launched a large and coordinated public relations offensive against this show.”

“Since when does the Pentagon declare war on a domestic news operation? Can’t remember that ever happening,” Carlson said.

Other senior members of the U.S. military weighed in on Thursday to Carlson’s comments. In one viral clip, U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker, the Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, said that Carlson’s opinion is “based off actually of zero days in the armed services.” He also called on the military to “get back to work” and said “let’s remember those opinions were made by an individual who has never served a day in his life.”

“Let me offer you my opinion, my opinion is based off of 28 years of actual service in the military, 28 years in the Marine Corps and combat operations out at sea and at Garrison,” he said. “And so he was talking specifically about pregnant women in the armed forces today and how it makes us less lethal and less fit and less ready. Let me tell you how he’s wrong. Those decisions were made by medical professionals, by commanders and our civilian leadership that allows for women to have more time with their children, to recuperate, to get fit and ready, to take that time that is necessary that our medical professionals know is needed, which actually makes us a more lethal and ready and fit force. Ready to fit the wars of today and tomorrow.”

On Twitter, the U.S. Army did not directly respond to Carlson’s comments, but posted an image of a woman in uniform with the caption “I am an American soldier. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit.”

Numerous female veterans responded to Carlson’s comments on Twitter, including Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was one of the first women in the Army to fly combat missions during the Iraq War.

While deployed to Iraq in 2004, Duckworth was piloting a helicopter that was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). Duckworth lost both of her legs and partial use of her right arm in the incident.

“While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” Duckworth tweeted, referencing Carlson’s appearance on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. “Happy belated international Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

Twitter user Heather Tregle, who, according to her bio is an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer, said that being a mom while serving “does not make a mockery of the military.”

“I’ve had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College,” she said. “I can assure you, my presence does not make a mockery of the military. If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror.”

Another individual tweeted that his comments “majorly irked” her, and used the opportunity to post a photo of herself from October 1999, when she was at Army basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

General Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, did not directly reference Carlson, but instead tweeted about the “kick-ass” female Air Force members who have served.

“There are nearly 70K qualified, kick-ass female #USAF #Airmen,” Van Ovost tweeted. “For years we have evolved and will continue to evolve, shedding antiquated policies preventing ANY woman from reaching their full potential.”

“Inclusion is our strength,” the general tweeted, “it’ll be the difference between winning & losing.”

Van Ovost is Mr. Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Transportation Command. When announcing Van Ovost and his pick for US Southern Command, Lieutenant General Laura Richardson, Mr. Biden said, “We need little girls and boys both, who have grown up dreaming of serving for their country, to know this is what generals in the United States Armed Forces look like.”

Six women have accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, prompting calls for him to resign. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but he has acknowledged that he acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable. He said that was unintentional and apologized.

‘They don’t care about us’: Meatpacking workers feel ignored, alone in vaccine prioritization

The governor’s office did not respond to NBC News’ request for comments regarding the calls to former employees in December, but Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, told the Wall Street Journal that the office did not intimidate anyone.

“There was no directed effort—this outreach happened organically when everyone’s phone started to blow up,” Azzopardi said.

“After Ms. Boylan’s tweets in December, she, and her lawyers and members of the press began reaching out to former members of the Chamber, many of whom never worked with her,” Azzopardi said in a statement. “Those former members of the Chamber called to let various staff people know and convey that they were upset by the outreach. As a result, we proactively reached out to some former colleagues to check in and make sure they had a heads up.”

On Thursday night, after the Wall Street Journal’s report was published, Boylan tweeted that she did not have a lawyer at the time.

Vance is also investigating former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon in connection with his role in a charity that was supposed to use private funds to build the southern border wall. Vance also tried to prosecute Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, but the state’s highest court ruled that he could no longer pursue charges against him after Trump pardoned him last year.

Vance’s office prosecuted movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein was sentenced last year to 23 years in prison last year.

Cuomo’s acting counsel confirmed to CBS News that the allegation had been referred to police.

“As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department. If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation,” the attorney said.

“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” she added.

The Times Union report is one of many claims of sexual harassment leveled against the governor in recent weeks. Last week, another former Cuomo aide detailed her own sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo in an exclusive interview with Norah O’Donnell.

Charlotte Bennett alleged that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she would consider dating an older man. Cuomo said he “never made advances” towards Bennett, but has apologized for some of the comments he has made throughout his tenure.

“I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “I never, ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone pain. I feel terrible that these people felt uncomfortable, felt hurt, felt pain from the interactions, and I’m embarrassed by it, and I feel bad from it.”