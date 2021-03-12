Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) Market 2021 is Booming Across the Globe by Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast

The market of silicon nitride is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.19% rate during the forecast period. Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is an inorganic, non-metallic compound of silicon and nitrogen. It is used as a ceramic material across various end-use industries such as solar photovoltaic, automotive, general industrial, aerospace, and medical among. It is preferred over other advanced ceramics as it possesses the properties of resistance against abrasion, corrosion, and other chemicals.

Silicon nitride has wide range of application in medical industry such as manufacturing of surgical screws, plates, and bearings for prosthetic hips, knee joints, and dental implants. Silicon nitride composites are also used in cervical spacers and spinal fusion devices. It is biocompatible, bioactive, bacterial resistant, and shows excellent bone affinity. The market for silicon nitride in the medical industry is in the nascent stage and is expected to grow at significantly faster rate in the coming years.

On the basis of type, Sintered silicon nitride (SSN) is projected to be at the leading position during the forecast period. SSN exhibits properties such as high-temperature strength, offers resistance to thermal shock, oxidation, creep resistance, good fracture toughness, and excellent wear resistance. Glow plugs components in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark ignition engines, etc. are some of the growing applications of SSN.

APAC is the largest market silicon nitride, and is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. China accounted for the largest market share in the region, followed by Japan, South Korea, and India in the year 2021. China is projected to be the fastest growing country, in terms of consumption, between 2021 and 2026. Automotive industry is the major end-use segment for silicon nitride. Growing innovation and the rising demand for improved products in the end-use industries are driving the use of silicon nitride in the region.

UBE (Japan), Denka (Japan), AlzChem (Germany), H.C. Starck (Germany), Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials Co. Ltd (China), and Vesta Si (Sweden). The leading players for the fabrication of silicon nitride are 3M (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera Fine Ceramics (Japan), Morgan Advanced Ceramics (UK), Toshiba (Japan), Rogers Corporation (US), and CoorsTek (US) are the key players in the silicon nitride market.

