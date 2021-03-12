Global Synthetic Paper Market Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis

The synthetic paper market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.67% rate during the forecast period (2021 to 2026). Increasing environmental concerns due to the use of wood pulp for the manufacture of paper has raised the demand for 100% recyclable alternatives, also rising applications for printing, and paper bags are expected to drive the Synthetic Paper Products Market.

Furthermore, growing demand from end-use industries, such as paper and paper bags is also expected to fuel the demand for the market. Based on raw material, BOPP is projected to lead the synthetic paper market derived out of increasing demand for frozen foods, packaging and labeling, business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, maps, and garments, and others. BOPP synthetic paper is widely used in various end-use industries due to its heat stability, water resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, and ease of printing properties. Increasing applications in various end-use industries, such as paper, packaging, and other across Asia Pacific, North America, and European regions has led to growth in Synthetic Paper Market.

Paper end-use segment has led the synthetic paper market in 2021, preferred over pulp paper due to its properties such as 100% recyclability, moisture resistance, tear resistance, UV resistance, and durability. The use of synthetic paper is comparatively greater in the paper industry than in any other sector. Increasing demand for synthetic paper for outdoor advertising applications such as commercial prints, banners, signs, window displays, public relations, and media & entertainment, has also triggered demand in this industry.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the market in 2021 and is also projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing demand from end-use industries, such as paper, packaging, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and manufacturing across China, Japan, and India. Continuous industrialization and innovation in paper technology, and growing awareness about printability of synthetic paper is leading to the increasing consumption of synthetic paper.

Some of the major players in the Synthetic Paper Market are Nan Ya Plastics Corporation(Taiwan), PPG Industries (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Yupo Corporation (Japan), Arjobex SAS (France), American Profol (US), HOP Industries Corporation (US), Relyco Sales (US), Transilwrap Company, Inc. (US), Cosmo Films (India), Neenah Inc. (US), and Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan).

