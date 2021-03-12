2021 Global Acoustic Camera Market Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis

The market for acoustic cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.49% rate during the forecast period. The growing adoption of room and building acoustics, and emerging audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology are the factors driving the demand.

The acoustic camera market for noise source identification is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for noise source identification application from various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and infrastructure.

The acoustic camera market for near-field measurement type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In a few applications, more than one microphone is required to accurately capture the energy borne by circulating and propagating waves. Due to its accuracy, the near-field measurement type is likely to witness high demand during the forecast period, whereas far-field measurement type is expected to hold the largest share of the said market as it is widely used for most critical frequencies and applications, resulting in high demand from end-use industries.

Key Market Players include GFAI tech GmbH (Germany), BRÜEL & KJÆR (Denmark), CAE Software and Systems GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM Software (US), Signal Interface Group (US), and Norsonic AS (Norway).

Automotive to hold largest share during forecast period. Automotive is growing rapidly due to upcoming technologies and new additions such as electric vehicles and autonomous cars. Testing of noise, vibration, and harshness has up-scaled with these new technologies. As a result, the demand for acoustic cameras is increasing in automotive for buzz, squeak, and rattle (BSR) concerns in vehicles and production procedures.

APAC to be fastest-growing market during forecast period. Automotive and energy & power industries in APAC showed significant growth in the past few years. The growth in these industries has been propelled by a huge population shift and an increase in disposable income, which has prompted a higher demand for products in APAC. Manufacturers are adopting new techniques in manufacturing to reduce cost, save time, and improve product quality.

