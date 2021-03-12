Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market, By Product Type (Portable Ultrasound Scanner and Cart Based Ultrasound Scanner), Technology (Digital Imaging Technology, Analogue Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology), Therapeutic Area (Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Cardiology, Oncology and Neurology), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Animal Breeding and Farms), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market

Increasing concerns for the animal safety and health coupled with the increase in consumer spending on pets are leading to a spurt growth in the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the veterinary ultrasound scanners market will project a CAGR of 5.88% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This signifies that the veterinary ultrasound scanners market value will rise up from USD 122 billion to USD 192.70 billion by the year 2028.

The major players covered in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market report are Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., SonoStar.net, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, ESAOTE SPA, DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Bionet : Enhancing Healthcare Service, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Caresono Technology CO., LTD, BCF., Heska Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd, SIUI, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., SonoScape Medical Corp., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group and Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Share Analysis

The veterinary ultrasound scanners market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

Veterinary ultrasound scanners are the imaging machine that helps in diagnosing any diseases, disorders in the animals. The ultrasound image is a result of high frequency sound waves. The veterinary ultrasound scanners use higher frequency than the human ultrasound scanners and small sized probes. The veterinary ultrasound scanners are used in the imaging of abdominal, chest and heart areas. These are used to monitor the size of the internal organs in animals, monitor tissues and vessels, pregnancy scan, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular scan and detect any unwanted tumours in the body. Different kinds of veterinary ultrasound scanners are available in the market based on their technology and application type.

Rising demand for pet insurance is the emerging growth determinant for the veterinary ultrasound scanners market. Technological advancements and rising veterinary specialists in the developing countries are fuelling up the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners. Rise in the zoonotic diseases in pets will also convert into rise in demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners. Rising disposable income and demand for miniaturization of the technology are also contributing towards the growth of this market. Rising government initiatives and schemes for the animal healthcare will also play a significant role.

High cost of instruments and apparatuses will deduce the market growth. This can also be coupled with another growth demeaning factor such as rising animal care cost. Lack of awareness and knowledge regarding animal health and diseases will further dampen the growth of the market. Underdeveloped pet healthcare system in underdeveloped countries is also likely to act growth restraint. Further, stringent regulations by the government on the adoption of animals will also hamper the market growth.

This veterinary ultrasound scanners market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info veterinary ultrasound scanners systems market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Scope and Market Size

The veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, therapeutic area and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented into portable ultrasound scanner and cart based ultrasound scanner.

On the basis of technology, the veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented into digital imaging technology, analogue imaging technology and contrast imaging technology.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the veterinary ultrasound scanners market can be segmented into orthopaedics and traumatology, cardiology, oncology and neurology.

The veterinary ultrasound scanners market can also be segmented on the basis of end user into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and animal breading and farms.

Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Country Level Analysis

The veterinary ultrasound scanners market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, technology, therapeutic area and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has assumed the dominant position in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market owing to the prevalence of good veterinary healthcare facilities, emerging pet insurance industry and increasing adoption of companion animals. However, Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing awareness regarding animal health and safety, increasing adoption of animals and increasing animal welfare programs especially in the developing countries.

The country section of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

