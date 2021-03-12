Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report By Whipsmartmi

The AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR 42.97% rate during the forecast period. Major drivers for the growth of this market are increasingly large and complex dataset driving the need for AI and the adoption of AI for improving consumer services. Moreover, the increasing number of AI applications, improving computing power, and declining hardware cost are propelling the market growth.

Machine learning is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The increasing adoption of machine learning technologies, such as supervised learning, deep learning, and unsupervised learning, in various end-user industries, such as marketing, fintech, retail, cybersecurity, healthcare, and automotive, is driving the growth of machine learning technology in the AI chip market. The growing adoption of computer vision technology for image processing application, especially in manufacturing and automotive industries, is fueling the growth of computer vision in the AI chipsets market.

Processor segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Growing demand for high-computing processors, especially at servers, is driving the growth of CPU in the AI chip market. GPU offers high parallel computing capabilities necessary to run machine learning and deep learning applications. To cater to the demand for memory to compute large and complex AI algorithms, high-bandwidth memory is witnessing significant demand.

Key market players include NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), General Vision (US), Graphcore (UK), AMD (US), and Qualcomm Technologies (US).

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1.Increasingly Large and Complex Dataset Driving the Need for AI

3.1.2.Adoption of AI for Improving Consumer Services and Reducing Operational Costs

3.1.3.Growing Number of AI Applications

3.1.4.Improving Computing Power and Declining Hardware Cost

3.2. Challenges

3.2.1.Lack of Skilled Workforce and Absence of Standards and Protocols

3.2.2.Low Return on Investment

3.2.3.Creating Models and Mechanisms for AI

3.2.4.Limited Structured training Data

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1.Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems

3.3.2.Bringing AI to Edge Devices

4. Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Hardware

4.1. Processors

4.2. Memory

4.3. Network

5. Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Technology

5.1. Machine learning

5.1.1.Deep learning

5.1.2.Supervised learning

5.1.3.Unsupervised learning

5.1.4.Reinforcement learning

5.1.5.others

5.2. Natural language processing (NLP)

5.3. Context-aware computing

5.4. Computer vision

