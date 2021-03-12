Global Splicing Tapes Market 2021 Key Players Analysis | 3M Company, Nitto Denko, Tesa SE

The market for splicing tapes is projected to grow at a CAGR 1.59% rate during the forecast period. Demand for splicing tapes in the paper & printing and packaging industries is attributed to increase in population and digitalization in many parts of the globe, which thereby propelled the demand for packaging and labeling. Also, paper and paperboard packaging are gaining consumer’s interest due to their effective solutions in food & beverages, healthcare, manufacturing, personal care, and other industries which is also driving the splicing tapes market.

On the basis of backing material, paper/tissue splicing tapes is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These tapes provide excellent comfort compared to the fabric or PET/polyester splicing tapes as it relatively thin, flexible, and also smooth which makes it perfectly suited for paper & printing application.

The paper & printing application is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The splicing tapes for paper & printing industry can be single-sided or double-sided and repulpable and non-repulpable. Splicing tapes are used for flexographic printing, end tabbing, permanent overlapped splices, paper for packaging application, and others. Splicing tape offers high tensile strength, high shear strength, and good ageing resistance.

APAC is projected to be the fastest as well as largest splicing tapes market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. APAC has been a high potential splicing tapes market against the backdrop of an overall slowdown in the global economy. The growth in paper & printing and packaging sectors is one of the major factors driving the splicing tapes market. In APAC, China is expected to witness the fastest growth followed by India, and other, while more developed markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK, will witness slow or no growth during the forecast period.

In addition, Chinese manufacturers are constantly investing in the latest paper manufacturing infrastructure, creating a highly competitive environment for international trade of paper products which is one of major influencing factor for the growth of the market within the region.

tesa SE (Germany), 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Shurtape Technologies, PLC (US), ECHOtape (US), and Adhesive Research, Inc. (US) are some of the major players in splicing tape market.

