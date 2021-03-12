Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027

The proposed Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future.

The Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Furthermore, the Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The structure of the Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2020, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Research include: AsureQuality Limited,Dicentra,Eurofins Scientific SE,Intertek Group plc,Mérieux NutriSciences,Microbac Laboratories Inc.,Neogen Corporation,PathSensors,rfxcel CORP.,SafetyChain Software, Inc

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global food safety and hygiene compliance market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2018: Neogen acquired the assets of Livestock Genetic Services, LLC. The acquisition of Livestock Genetic Services (LGS) enhances Neogen’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities, and complements the company’s unparalleled global network of animal genomics laboratories. LGS has been a long-time strategic partner of Neogen’s genomics business.

2018: The Acheson Group (TAG) and SafetyChain Software stated about the introduction of TAG Risk Assessment Tool. The tool is presented on the robust SaaS quality management platform of SafetyChain Software. The tool offers food & beverage companies a sustainable and effective approach for managing risk in its supply chain.

2018: Intertek launched a third-party brand audit solution to effectively manage a company’s reputation by providing a 360° view of the organisations’ sites, ranging from e-reputation to health and safety. Intertek’s 360° Brand Assurance solution is suitable for all industries including food establishments such as bakeries, restaurants, hotels, catering, fast food chains, coffee shops, e-commerce, and retail and luxury stores.

GLOBAL FOOD SAFETY AND HYGIENE COMPLIANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Personal Hygiene

Facility Hygiene

Food Safety Monitoring

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Full-Service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Grocery/ Retailers

By Geography