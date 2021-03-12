Latest Airway Management Devices Market Projected to Reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2024

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1569110

Global Airway Management Devices Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Airway Management Devices Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Airway Management Devices Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1%

Top Key Players Profiled in the Airway Management Devices Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smiths Medical (US)

Teleflex (US)

Ambu (Denmark)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Flexicare (US)

Verathon (US)

Intersurgical (UK)

SunMed (US)

Vyaire Medical (US)

VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)

SourceMark (US)

Salter Labs (US)

Based on type, infraglottic airway management devices are further segmented into endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes. In 2018, the endotracheal tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the infraglottic devices market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high incidence of respiratory diseases and high preference for endotracheal tubes by medical professionals.

Based on type, the supraglottic airway management devices market is segmented into laryngeal mask airways, oropharyngeal airways, nasopharyngeal airways, and other supraglottic devices. In 2018, the laryngeal mask airways segment accounted for the largest share of the global supraglottic airway management devices market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Airway Management Devices: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Europe: Market, By End User, 2018

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Market

5 Market Overview

…and More

