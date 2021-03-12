Latest trending report on Veterinary Rapid Test Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 8.3% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 854 million

The Global Veterinary Rapid tests Market is projected to reach USD 854 Million by 2024 from USD 573 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

ReportsnReports adds “Veterinary Rapid Test Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Veterinary Rapid Test Market at global and key country level.

Top Companies Profiled in the Veterinary Rapid Test Market:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Biopanda Reagents, Ltd.

Fassisi GmbH

BioNote, Inc.

SWISSAVANS AG

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd

On the basis application, the veterinary rapid tests market has been segmented into viral diseases, bacterial diseases, parasitic diseases, allergies, and other applications. The viral diseases segment is excepted to account for the largest share of the veterinary rapid tests market in 2019.

On the basis of animal type, the veterinary rapid tests market is segmented into companion and livestock animals. The companion animals segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness about animal health among pet owners, and rising pet healthcare expenditure

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Break Down of Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Rapid Tests: Market Overview

4.2 Veterinary Rapid Tests Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Veterinary Rapid Tests Market (2019–2024)

4.4 Veterinary Rapid Tests Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets, 2019 Vs. 2024

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Adoption of Multiple Disease Testing Panels

5.2.2 Shift of Veterinary Diagnostic Services From Labs to Clinics

5.2.3 Demand for Quantification of Data By Analyzers

………And More

