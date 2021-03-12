Latest Trending Report on Syngas & Derivatives Market to Grow at 10.6% CAGR to 2025

ReportsnReports adds “Syngas & Derivatives Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Syngas & Derivatives Market at global and key country level.

The Syngas & Derivatives Market is estimated at 2,45,557 MWth in 2020 and is projected to reach 4,06,860 MWth by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Syngas & Derivatives Market:

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark)

Air Liquide S.A.(France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US)

KBR Inc. (US)

Linde plc (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

TechnipFMC PLC (UK)

McDermott International (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Chiyoda Corporation (Japan)

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (US)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Methanex Corporation (Canada)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (US)

Dow Inc. (US)

John Wood Group PLC (UK)

The COVID-19 outbreak started from Wuhan, China has spread across all the major economies in the world. The syngas & derivatives market has been slightly impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of the syngas and its derivatives production plants are located in the countries that are highly impacted due to coronavirus.

Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest growing feed stock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feed stocks that are available in high quantities in many countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 30%, Tier 2–50%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-Level–20%, D-Level Executives – 30%,and Others–50%

By Region – Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific– 30%, North America – 20%,Rest of the World – 10%

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various products of syngas & derivatives offered by top players operating in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in the syngas & derivatives market, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the syngas & derivatives market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the syngas & derivatives market

