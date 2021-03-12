Categories
Latest Trending Report on Syngas & Derivatives Market to Grow at 10.6% CAGR to 2025

ReportsnReports adds “Syngas & Derivatives Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Syngas & Derivatives Market at global and key country level.

The Syngas & Derivatives Market is estimated at 2,45,557 MWth in 2020 and is projected to reach 4,06,860 MWth by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Syngas & Derivatives Market:

  • Sasol Limited (South Africa)
  • Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark)
  • Air Liquide S.A.(France)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US)
  • KBR Inc. (US)
  • Linde plc (UK)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • TechnipFMC PLC (UK)
  • McDermott International  (US)
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
  • Chiyoda Corporation (Japan)
  • Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (US)
  • Yara International ASA (Norway)
  • Methanex Corporation (Canada)
  • CF Industries Holdings Inc. (US)
  • Dow Inc. (US)
  • John Wood Group PLC (UK)

 

The COVID-19 outbreak started from Wuhan, China has spread across all the major economies in the world. The syngas & derivatives market has been slightly impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of the syngas and its derivatives production plants are located in the countries that are highly impacted due to coronavirus.

 

Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest growing feed stock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feed stocks that are available in high quantities in many countries.

 

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Company Type – Tier 1– 30%, Tier 2–50%, and Tier 3–20%
  • By Designation – C-Level–20%, D-Level Executives – 30%,and Others–50%
  • By Region – Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific– 30%, North America – 20%,Rest of the World – 10%

 

Reason to access this report:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various products of syngas & derivatives offered by top players operating in the market
  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in the syngas & derivatives market, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the syngas & derivatives market
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the syngas & derivatives market

 

