Latest Trending Report on Syngas & Derivatives Market to Grow at 10.6% CAGR to 2025

The Syngas & Derivatives Market is estimated at 2,45,557 MWth in 2020 and is projected to reach 4,06,860 MWth by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025.
Top Companies Profiled in the Syngas & Derivatives Market:
- Sasol Limited (South Africa)
- Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark)
- Air Liquide S.A.(France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US)
- KBR Inc. (US)
- Linde plc (UK)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- TechnipFMC PLC (UK)
- McDermott International (US)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Chiyoda Corporation (Japan)
- Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (US)
- Yara International ASA (Norway)
- Methanex Corporation (Canada)
- CF Industries Holdings Inc. (US)
- Dow Inc. (US)
- John Wood Group PLC (UK)
The COVID-19 outbreak started from Wuhan, China has spread across all the major economies in the world. The syngas & derivatives market has been slightly impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of the syngas and its derivatives production plants are located in the countries that are highly impacted due to coronavirus.
Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest growing feed stock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feed stocks that are available in high quantities in many countries.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
- By Company Type – Tier 1– 30%, Tier 2–50%, and Tier 3–20%
- By Designation – C-Level–20%, D-Level Executives – 30%,and Others–50%
- By Region – Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific– 30%, North America – 20%,Rest of the World – 10%
