Trending News: Surgical Tourniquets Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 8.0% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 509 Million

ReportsnReports adds “Surgical Tourniquets Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Biometric-as-a-Service Market at global and key country level.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2255191

The Surgical Tourniquets Market is projected to reach USD 509 Million by 2024 from USD 347 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Surgical Tourniquets Market:

Stryker Corporation (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

ulrich medical (Germany)

Delfi Medical Innovations (Canada)

Daesung Maref (Korea)

VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)

Hammarplast Medical (Sweden)

Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co. (China)

Pyng Medical (Canada)

Anetic Aid (UK)

OHK Medical Devices (Israel)

Dessillons & Dutrillaux (France)

Based on type, the tourniquet cuffs market is segmented into pneumatic tourniquet cuffs and non-pneumatic tourniquet cuffs. The pneumatic tourniquet cuffs segment is expected to account the largest market share of the tourniquet cuffs market in 2019. This is mainly due to the increasing use of pneumatic tourniquet cuffs during orthopedic surgeries.

The lower-limb surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is mainly due to the increasing number of hip & knee replacement surgeries. For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), the primary total hip replacement surgeries are projected to grow to 635,000 surgeries by 2030.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2255191

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Tourniquets: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Europe: Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type, 2018

4.4 Surgical Tourniquets Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Road Accidents and Falls

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complications Associated With the Use of Surgical Tourniquets

5.2.4.2 Risk of Infection Transmission Associated With the Use of Reusable Tourniquets

…………More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2255191