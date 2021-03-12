Latest Trending Report on Sports Medicine Market Expected to Grow at 9.1 Billion In Revenue by 2024

ReportsnReports adds “Sports Medicine Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Sports Medicine Market at global and key country level.

The Global Sports Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 6.6 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Sports Medicine Market:

Arthrex Inc (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Breg Inc. (US)

DJO Global Inc. (US)

Mueller Sports Inc. (US)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

RTI Surgical (US)

Performance Health International Limited (US)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Bauerfeind AG (US)

“The Body Support & Recovery Products segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the global sports medicine market has been segmented into body reconstruction products, body support &recovery products, and accessories. The body reconstruction products segment is further divided into fracture and ligament repair products, arthroscopy devices, implants, prosthetics, and orthobiologics. Similarly, body support &recovery products include braces & support, physiotherapy equipment, and compression clothing.

“The knee injuries segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, back & spine injuries, hip & groin injuries, and other injuries. The knee injuries segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.4 Market Data Estimation and Triangulation

2.2.5 Assumptions of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sports Medicine Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: European Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product (2019)

4.3 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Sports Medicine Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

5.2.1.2 Continuous Influx of New Products and Treatment Modalities

5.2.1.3 Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Orthopedic Implants and Other Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.3.2 Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

…and More

