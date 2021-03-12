Latest Trending Report on Silicone Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 28.6 Billion by 2024”

ReportsnReports adds “Silicone Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Silicone Market at global and key country level.

The Global Silicone Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 28.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Silicone Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Elkem ASA (Norway)

Momentive (US)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gelest Inc. (US)

Innospec Inc. (US)

The silicone market has been segmented based on type into elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels & other products. Among these types, the elastomers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing use in various products, including voltage line insulators, cooking, baking, and; undergarments, sportswear and footwear; electronics; medical devices, and implants; and in household gaskets and O-rings.

The industrial process segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for silicone materials in applications, such as lubricants, anti-foaming agents in offshore drilling, paper production, industrial coatings, and paint additives.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.2.1 Supply-Side Approach: Volume Analysis

2.2.2 Demand-Side Approach: Regional Analysis

2.2.3 Supply-Side Approach: Value Analysis

2.2.4 Demand-Side Approach

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Primary Data

2.3.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3.1.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Silicone Market

4.2 Silicone Market Growth, By Type

4.3 Silicone Market, By Type and Region

4.4 Silicone Market, By End-Use Industry

5 Market Overview

……………More

