Latest Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024″

The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market at global and key country level.

The Orthopedic Braces and Supports market is projected to reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market:

Össur Hf (Iceland)

Breg Inc. (US)

Bauerfeind AG (Germany)

Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

BSN medical (Germany)

Thuasne Group (France)

Reh4Mat (Poland)

3M Company (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US)

DeRoyal Industries Inc. (US)

Bird & Cronin Inc. (US)

Becker Orthopedic (US)

United Ortho (US)

The knee braces and supports segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as medial and lateral support, reduced rotation of the knee, limited injury during motion, and protection from the post-surgical risk of injury.

The soft & elastic braces and supports segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing availability of advanced products, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative and preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Graphic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources:

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Distribution Channel

4.3 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product

4.4 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Type

4.5 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Application

4.6 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

………And More

