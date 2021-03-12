Latest 20.0% Growth Rate for Microfluidic Components Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

ReportsnReports adds “Microfluidic Components Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Microfluidic Components Market at global and key country level.

The Microfluidic Components Market is expected to reach USD 53.7 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 21.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0%

Top Companies Profiled in the Microfluidic Components Market:

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Camozzi Automation Spa Società Unipersonale (Italy)

Staiger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Vesta Automation Srl (Italy)

Metal Work S.p.A. (Italy)

Fortive Corporation (US)

Aignep s.p.a. (Italy)

FIM Valvole Srl (Italy)

International Polymer Solutions (US)

The Lee Company (US)

Humphrey Products Corporation (US)

Dolomite Microfluidics (UK)

On the basis of product, the microfluidic components market is segmented into valves, micro pumps, nozzles, pressure controllers, micro needles, connectors, tubing, and other components. The valves segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the microfluidic components market during the forecast period.

The oil & gas industry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the microfluidic components market. The growing demand for maintenance of refineries and the increasing number of oil exploration projects across the world are factors contributing to the larger share of this segment.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Players Ranking Analysis

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microfluidic Components: Market Overview

4.2 Microfluidic Components Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Microfluidic Components Market (2019–2024)

4.4 Microfluidic Components Market: Developed vs Developing Markets, 2019 vs 2024

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Smart and Intelligent Flowmeters, Sensors, and Advanced Pumps in High-End Industries

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Miniature Portable Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technical Problems Associated With Solenoid Valves

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardized Certifications and Government Policies

5.2.2.3 Adoption of Smaller Engines By Oems in the Automotive Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for Constant Replacement of Valves

5.2.3.2 Rising Number of Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

5.2.3.3 Increasing Application Areas of Microfluidics Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Standardization and Commercialization of Components

…………More

