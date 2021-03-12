Latest Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: Flex Ltd, Jabil Inc, TE Connectivity ltd, Integer Holdings Corporation, Sanmina Corporation

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 91.3 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 55.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market:

Flex Ltd. Singapore

Jabil Inc. US

TE Connectivity Ltd. Switzerland

Integer Holdings Corporation US

Sanmina Corporation US

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. US

Nipro Corporation Japan

Celestica Inc. Canada

Plexus Corporation US

Consort Medical PLC UK

Benchmark Electronics Inc. US

Gerresheimer AG Germany

Nortech Systems Inc. US

Kimball Electronics Inc. US

Teleflex Incorporated US

Based on device type, cardiovascular devices and endoscopy devices are projected to register the highest CAGRs during the forecast period. While growth in the cardiovascular devices segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of cardiovascular devices such as pacemakers, catheters, and stents due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, the endoscopy devices segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of endoscopy devices in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Based on service type, the final goods assembly services segment is expected to grow at the highest the CAGR during the forecast period. These services are mostly required by OEMs, medical device companies, and pharmaceutical companies that are involved in the manufacturing and sales of fully integrated single-use medical devices, such as pen needles, inhalers, auto injectors, and pre-filled syringes.

