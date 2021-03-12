Latest Lancets Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Lancets Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Lancets Market is projected to reach USD 1,442 Million by 2024 from USD 804 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lancets Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Own Mumford (UK)

HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland)

ARKRAY (Japan)

Sarstedt (Germany)

SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China)

Based on type, the lancets market is segmented into safety and personal lancets. The safety lancets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the benefits associated with safety lancets such as their ease of use, the capability to prevent needle stick injuries and cross-contamination, and painlessness of vein puncture.

On the basis of end user, the lancets market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lancets market in 2019.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lancets Market Overview

4.2 North America: Lancets Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Europe: Lancets Market, By Type, 2018

4.4 Lancets Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

…and More

