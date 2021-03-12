Latest Hemato Oncology Testing Market 2019-2024: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Hemato Oncology Testing Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Hemato Oncology Testing Market is projected to reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Hemato Oncology Testing Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

MolecularMD (Ireland)

Invivoscribe Inc. (US)

Asuragen Inc. (US)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (US)

ArcherDx Inc. (US)

ARUP Laboratories Inc. (US)

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into assay kits and services. In 2018, the services segment accounted for a larger share of this market majorly due to the high prevalence of leukemia & lymphoma. The market is set to grow on account of increasing collaborations between hemato oncology testing product manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

Based on cancer type, the hematooncology testing market has been segmented into three types— leukemia, lymphoma, and other cancers. Leukemia accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the need for continuous monitoring of leukemia patients.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hemato-Oncology Testing: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Hemato-Oncology Testing Market, By Product and Service (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Hemato-Oncology Testing Market

5 Market Overview

…and More

