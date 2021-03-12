Latest Fractional Flow Reserve Market Share, Growth, Approaches and Forecast by 2024

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Fractional Flow Reserve Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is expected to reach 1,082 Million by 2024 from an estimated 516 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market:

Abbott (US)

Boston Scientific (US)

ACIST Medical Systems (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Opsens Inc. (Canada)

HeartFlow Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands)

CathWorks (Israel)

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands)

On the basis of technology, the fractional flow reserve market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. The non-invasive monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the lack of risk of procedural complications and the presence of clinical evidence supporting its efficacy.

On the basis of application, the fractional flow reserve market is segmented into single-vessel diseases and multi-vessel diseases.The single-vessel diseases segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. This could be attributed to the high prevalence of single-vessel coronary artery disease.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fractional Flow Reserve: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Fractional Flow Reserve Market, By Technology (2018)

4.3 Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

………And More

