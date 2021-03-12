Latest Fleet Management Market by Solution (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting)

The Global Fleet Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 19.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 34.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fleet Management Market:

ARI Fleet Management (US)

Azuga (US)

Chevin Fleet Solutions (Australia)

Inseego (US)

Donlen Corporation (US)

Geotab (Canada)

GPS Insight (US)

Masternaut (UK)

MiX Telematics (South Africa)

Nextraq (US)

Omnitracs (US)

Teletrac Navman (US)

Trimble (US)

Verizon Connect (US)

Wheels Inc (US)

Samsara (US)

Bestmile (US)

Tourmaline Labs(US)

KeepTruckin(US)

Avrios (Switzerland)

ThingTech (US)

Automile Inc.(US)

Fleetonomy (Israel)

Fleetroot (UAE)

Autofleet (Israel)

ClearPathGPS (US)

Under the solutions segment, the fleet analytics and reporting is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The fleet analytics and reporting solution assists fleet companies in making smarter decisions by unlocking the business value of information hidden within massive amounts of fleet data.

Under the services segment, the professional services segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, due to the demand for implementing solutions, integration of new technologies, and complexity of infrastructures. For these reasons, many businesses are offering professional services to their customers.

