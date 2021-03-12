Latest Diagnostic Imaging Market Global Industry Outlook, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

According to Market Study Report, Diagnostic Imaging Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Diagnostic Imaging Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=279649

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 33.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 25.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Diagnostic Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare-US

Siemens Healthineers-Germany

Koninklijke Philips N.V.-Netherlands

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. -Belgium

Canon Medical Systems Corporation-Japan

Hitachi Ltd.-Japan

Carestream Health Inc.-US

Esaote S.p. A-Italy

Hologic Inc.-US

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation-Japan

Samsung Electronics-South Korea

Mindray Medical International-China

Planmed Oy-Finland

CurveBeam LLC-US

Shimadzu Corporation-Japan

“The magnetic resonance imaging MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging market in 2018”

On the basis of product, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging MRI systems, ultrasound systems, CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. In 2018, the magnetic resonance imaging MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, high adoption of MRI systems by hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe, and advances in technology.

“The general radiography application of X-ray systems accounted to be fastest market during forecast period ”

Based on application, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into the respective modalities viz., MRI systems, ultrasound systems, X-ray imaging systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging devices, and mammography systems, and their respective applications. Among the applications, the highest CAGR was estimated for diagnostic breast imaging by mammography systems.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=279649

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.4.2 Primary Research Validation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.6.1 Assumptions for the Study

2.6.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Diagnostic Imaging: Market Overview

4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Product, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Geographic Analysis: APAC Diagnostic Imaging Market Share, By Product and Country, 2019

4.4 End User Analysis: Market Share, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Diagnostic Imaging Market

5 Market Overview

………And More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=279649