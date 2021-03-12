Latest Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: ARxIUM Inc, RxSafe LLC, TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Omnicell Inc

ReportsnReports adds “Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market at global and key country level.

The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 Million by 2024 from USD 381 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market:

ARxIUM Inc. (US)

RxSafe LLC (US)

TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US)

Omnicell Inc. (US)

ScriptPro (US)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Innovation (US)

R/X Automation Solutions (US)

Tension Packaging & Automation (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Cornerstone Automation Systems

LLC (CASI US)

QMSI (US)

“The software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on product and service, the central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented into equipment, services, and software.The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the central fill pharmacy automation market during the forecast period.

“Equipment vendors are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on the vendor, the central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market and also grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various central fill pharmacies and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the central fill pharmacy automation market and the different segments such as by product and service, and vendor. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.

