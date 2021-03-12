Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation

ReportsnReports adds “Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market at global and key country level.

The Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Abbott (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

Medico S.p.A. (Italy)

“By product type, the cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-D) segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.”

On the basis of product type, the CRT market is segmented into cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps). The CRT-Ds segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is majorly attributed to the increasing acceptance of CRT-Ds over pacemakers and the launch of technologically advanced devices.

“By end user, the hospitals & cardiac centers segment is expected to dominate the CRT market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end user, the CRT market is segmented into the hospitals & cardiac centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals & cardiac centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of CVD, rising number of surgical procedures performed, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increasing number of critical care and intensive care units are some of the key factors driving the growth of the hospitals & cardiac centers segment.

