Bio Decontamination Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: STERIS, Ecolab Inc, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, JCE Biotechnology, Fedegari Autoclavi SpA,

The Bio Decontamination Market is projected to reach USD 175 Million by 2024 from USD 130 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Bio Decontamination Market:

STERIS (US)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (US)

JCE Biotechnology (France)

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy)

Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co.Ltd. (China)

Noxilizer Inc. (US)

Howorth Air Technology Limited (UK)

Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co.Ltd. (China)

ClorDiSys Solutions Inc. (US)

Amira S.r.l. (Italy)

“Equipment accounted for the major share of the market in 2019.”

By product& service, the Biodecontamination market is segmented into equipment, consumables, and services. In 2018, the equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Services form the fastest-growing segment due to the low cost of services and low capital expenditure required, as compared to purchasing equipment & consumables.

“Hydrogen peroxide accounted for the largest share of the Biodecontamination market in 2019.”

On the basis of agent type, the Biodecontamination market is segmented into hydrogen peroxide, nitrogen dioxide, chlorine dioxide, and peracetic acid. In 2018, the hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest share of the biodecontamination market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

“Chamber biodecontamination accounted for the largest share of the Biodecontamination market in 2019”

On the basis of type, the Biodecontamination market is segmented into room and chamber biodecontamination. Chamber biodecontamination accounted for the largest shareof the market in 2018 and is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biodecontamination: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Biodecontamination Market, By End User (2018)

4.3 Biodecontamination Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Increasing Outsourcing of Biodecontamination Services

5.2.1.4 Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.5 Presence of Stringent Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Presence of Manual Biodecontamination Methods and Budgetary Constraints in Healthcare Facilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

6 Biodecontamination Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Automated Equipment is Growing Increasingly Popular Among End User

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Low Cost of Services has Boosted End-User Preference

6.4 Consumables

6.4.1 Consumable Use Depends on Area to Be Decontaminated

…and More

Research Coverage:

This report studies the Biodecontamination market based on product& service, agent type, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

