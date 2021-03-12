Trending Now:Aquafeed Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, Purina Animal Nutrition

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Aquafeed Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 255 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Aquafeed Market size is projected to grow from USD 50,616.4 Million in 2020 to USD 71,619 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Aquafeed Market:

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Alltech (US)

Purina Animal Nutrition (US)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia)

According to experts at Rabobank, the impact of COVID-19 on seafood demand has been diverse, with each seafood species being impacted in different ways. Salmon, tuna, shrimp, cod, hake, pollock, and mackerel form the bulk of seafood consumption and are consumed through the foodservice and food retail categories in the European region.

“The fish segment, by species, is estimated to dominate the Aquafeed market in 2020.”

The fish segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value. Fish is the cheapest and most easily digestible animal protein. However, due to excessive exploitation of resources and pollution, the availability of fish in natural waters has declined considerably.

“The soybean segment, by ingredient, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the aquafeed market.”

The soybean segment is estimated to dominate the aquafeed market in 2020. Soybean is among the non-fish sources of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and unsaturated fats. Soy protein is fed to farm-reared fish and shellfish to enhance their overall growth and development.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aquafeed market and its sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

