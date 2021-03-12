Latest Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market is projected to reach USD 120 Million by 2024 from USD 87 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Taewoong Medical Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. (China)

Novatech SA (France)

Boston Medical Products Inc. (US)

Benson Hood Laboratories Inc. (US)

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (US)

Cook Group (US)

EFER ENDOSCOPY (France)

ENDO-FLEX GmbH (Germany)

Standard Sci. Tech Inc. (South Korea)

Stening SRL (Argentina)

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Some of the Key Secondary Sources Referred for This Study Include:

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Sources

2.1.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lung Stents Market: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Lung Stents Market, 2018

4.3 Lung Stents Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Lung Stents Market: Geographic Mix

4.5 Lung Stents Market: Developing vs Developed Countries/Regions

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Lung Cancer and Respiratory Diseases

5.3.2 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.3.3 Continuous Growth in the Healthcare Industry

5.3.3.1 Increasing Life Expectancy

5.3.3.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.3.3.3 Growing Geriatric Population

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Decreasing Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking

5.4.2 Availability of Alternative Treatments

5.4.3 Complications Associated With Stents

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Need for Customized Lung Stents

5.5.2 Development of Biodegradable and Drug-Eluting Lung Stents

5.5.3 3D Printing of Lung Stents

………And More

