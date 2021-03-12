Impact Of Covid 19 On K-12 Education Market 2020 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

“

Overview for “K-12 Education Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



K–12 is a term refers to kindergarten to 12th grade., The K-12 Education market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the K-12 Education industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The K-12 Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global K-12 Education market covered in Chapter 12:, Starline Tecnologia, Passei Direto, Blackboard Inc., Estácio S.A., SOMOS EDUCA ON, eduK, Edmodo, D2L Brazil Technology Solutions for Education Ltda., Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA, Geekie, Descomplica, Kroton Educational SA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the K-12 Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Public K-12 education, Private K-12 education, Online K-12 education

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the K-12 Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: K-12 Education Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global K-12 Education Market, by Type

Chapter Five: K-12 Education Market, by Application

Chapter Six: Global K-12 Education Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America K-12 Education Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe K-12 Education Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific K-12 Education Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa K-12 Education Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America K-12 Education Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Starline Tecnologia

12.1.1 Starline Tecnologia Basic Information

12.1.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.1.3 Starline Tecnologia Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Passei Direto

12.2.1 Passei Direto Basic Information

12.2.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.2.3 Passei Direto Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Blackboard Inc.

12.3.1 Blackboard Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.3.3 Blackboard Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Estácio S.A.

12.4.1 Estácio S.A. Basic Information

12.4.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.4.3 Estácio S.A. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 SOMOS EDUCA ON

12.5.1 SOMOS EDUCA ON Basic Information

12.5.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.5.3 SOMOS EDUCA ON Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 eduK

12.6.1 eduK Basic Information

12.6.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.6.3 eduK Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Edmodo

12.7.1 Edmodo Basic Information

12.7.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.7.3 Edmodo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 D2L Brazil Technology Solutions for Education Ltda.

12.8.1 D2L Brazil Technology Solutions for Education Ltda. Basic Information

12.8.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.8.3 D2L Brazil Technology Solutions for Education Ltda. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA

12.9.1 Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA Basic Information

12.9.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.9.3 Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Geekie

12.10.1 Geekie Basic Information

12.10.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.10.3 Geekie Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Descomplica

12.11.1 Descomplica Basic Information

12.11.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.11.3 Descomplica Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Kroton Educational SA

12.12.1 Kroton Educational SA Basic Information

12.12.2 K-12 Education Product Introduction

12.12.3 Kroton Educational SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…

