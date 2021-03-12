Chrome Oxide Pigments Market 2021: Growth Potentials, Trends, Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Chromium oxide pigment is a clean and stable green pigment unaffected by alkalis, acids, and solvents. It possesses excellent lightfastness and weatherability. Pure chromium oxide pigment finds immense applications in paints and coatings, concrete and building products, enamels, floor coverings, and others where the permanence of a color is of great importance.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing production of paints and coatings, ceramics, plastics, and expanding construction activities across the globe, is propelling the market progression. Rising construction spending by governments in several countries, especially emerging economies such as India and China, to meet the growing industrial and public infrastructure requirements are anticipated to drive the construction activities, thereby augmenting the chromium oxide pigment market growth. The product is also used in cosmetic and personal care products, which further aids in the market development.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the chrome oxide pigments market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global chrome oxide pigments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chrome oxide pigments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global chrome oxide pigments market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, chrome oxide pigments market is segmented into paints and coatings, enamels, concrete and other building products, floor coverings, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global chrome oxide pigments market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chrome oxide pigments market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the chrome oxide pigments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the chrome oxide pigments market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the chrome oxide pigments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from chrome oxide pigments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the chrome oxide pigments market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the chrome oxide pigments market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

CATHAYINDUSTRIES

Ferro Corporation

Fonic Colour

Hangzhou Epsilon Chemical Co., Ltd

Harold Scholz & Co. GmbH

Hunter Chemical, LLC

Kremer Pigmente

LANXESS

MUSCLEROX

VOXCO India

