Calcium Sorbate Market 2021: Consumption Analysis, Brands Statistics and Overview by Top Manufacturers 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Calcium sorbate is a polyunsaturated fatty acid salt manufactured by neutralization of sorbic acid. It is a white crystalline powder, which is soluble in water. It is commonly used as a chemical preservative in food however it is also used in packaging of drugs owing to its antimicrobial characteristics.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Calcium sorbate prevents the growth of fungi, microbes and moulds in food. It also helps to preserve the food from degradation. Rapid growth of the convenience foods industry has propelled the growth of food preservatives significantly which supports the growth of calicium sorbate however, it is no longer allowed to be used in the European Union. Rapid expansion of food & beverages industry, increase in population; and awareness about the benefits of calcium sorbate has propelled the market growth in developing region such as Asia Pacific. The presence of global players and increasing demand from various end use industries is expected to support the growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Calcium Sorbate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the calcium sorbate market with detailed market segmentation by purity, application and geography. The global calcium sorbate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading calcium sorbate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global calcium sorbate market is segmented on the basis of application. Based on application the market is segmented into food cosmetics and personal care and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global calcium sorbate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The calcium sorbate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the calcium sorbate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the calcium sorbate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the calcium sorbate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from calcium sorbate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for calcium sorbate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the calcium sorbate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the calcium sorbate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

APAC Chemical

FBC Industries

JIANGBEI ADDITIVE CO., LTD.

Nantong Acetic

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

RuGao ChangJiang Food Co.,Ltd

Lubon Industry

Union Biotechnology

Triveni Interchem

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., LTD

