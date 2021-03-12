Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

In the Netherlands, charge cards and credit cards are both referred to as “credit cards”, with relatively few consumers making any meaningful distinction between the two categories of financial cards. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that those Dutch consumers who have charge cards use them mainly in the same way that they use their credit cards, and generally for the same purposes. For instance, charge cards are often used to pay for online shopping and to make payment when trav…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264518-charge-cards-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Netherlands report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tco-glass-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2026-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vibratory-soil-compactor-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silicone-based-thermal-conductive-adhesives-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Charge Cards in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

November 2020

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tank-tops-and-sleeveless-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The performance of charge cards during 2020 mirrors that of credit cards

Economic uncertainty, suppressed commercial activity take their toll on charge cards

Optional payment holidays offered to charge card borrowers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return of international travel to support growth in charge card transactions

The recovery of the Dutch economy to be positive and negative for charge cards

Charge cards to remain a peripheral category of financial cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105