Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

One of the major factors that has underpinned the popularity of charge cards in Norway for many years is the offer of attractive benefits by issuers such as American Express. The most important of these benefits has always been generous air miles allocation, something that has supported demand for charge cards among affluent people that travel by air frequently. For this reason, the closure of Norway’s borders and the dramatic decline seen in demand for air travel during 2020 as a result of the…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Charge Cards in Norway

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for charge cards hit by the lack of opportunity to redeem air miles

Stronger competition from credit cards contributes to falling interest in charge cards

Withdrawal of diners club from Norway a sign of a category in decline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A bleak future for personal charge cards, with credit cards set to capture demand

Commercial charge cards to become less relevant in the age of videoconferencing

The use of credit cards set to continue evolving to mimic charge cards

CATEGORY DATA

