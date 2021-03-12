Software as a Service Market showing Huge Growth in Future with Top Players – ADP, LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Workday, Inc.

SaaS Market Insights

The Need for Huge Storage Spaces for Data is Driving SaaS Market

Small organizations venturing into new businesses cannot invest heavily for storage spaces. Even if they keep such huge investments only in storage spaces, they wouldn’t be able to then invest for their products. Break-even time would also have a bearing in the profitability of the organization. This is where the need and huge opportunity for a shared infrastructure for data storage, management and maintenance arises. SaaS model is a kind of shared infrastructure wherein such small organizations have to pay for on-demand usage of the software and need not store any data or purchase the software. This provides smaller organizations with a good opportunity cost. SaaS market players can take this opportunity to capitalize on the worldwide market here.

Software Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation of Bots are Having Significant Impact on SaaS Market

Infrastructure requirements are crucial for any technology to succeed. The ease of integration of technology with the existing infrastructure makes it much more popular. Considering the current scenario, it would be impractical to think that AI can become a convention in SaaS products without provisioning an AI infrastructure for its development. Also, hiring a team of AI specialists would not be feasible for small startups always. So, the commercialization of AI is only possible when either big players enter this market, or huge investments are made in this market. Currently, the major players are open-sourcing AI libraries, this combined with more and more emerging startups offering AI in the form of APIs. 2016 is expected to witness the growth of both trends. However, the scope for improvement is there and scope to improve the knowledge about the product should be considered as an opportunity for startups venturing out into these fields before easy to use & developer-friendly APIs become ubiquitous.

SaaS Market Strategic Insights

The partnership and recent development were observed as the most adopted strategy in Global SaaSr Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in SaaS Market landscape are listed below:

2016: IBM announced the acquisition of Optevia. Optevia is a privately owned Software-as-a-Service, systems Integrator specializing in Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions. This acquisition would help IBM meet its client demand to provide with CRM SaaS solutions within the public sector.

2016: Oracle Corporation launched new SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS services to help organizations transitions to the cloud. With the help of these technologies, the business would be able to capitalize on the latest trends of Big Data, IoT and gain a competitive edge in the market. For Oracle, this creates an opportunity to increase their customer footprint.

GLOBAL SaaS MARKET- SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Applications

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others (Business Intelligence, Compliance, Messaging and Collaboration, Web Conferencing platforms)

By End-user

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (<1B Revenue)

Large Enterprises (>=1B Revenue)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



SaaS Market- Company Profiles

ADP, LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

Workday, Inc.

