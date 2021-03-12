Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

Charge cards account for only a tiny percentage of overall card transactions in Indonesia, with American Express having a monopoly in this area of consumer credit. With consumer spending impeded by the lockdown this has had a significant impact on charge card transactions which have fallen sharply in 2020. Unlike credit cards, charge cards have to be paid in full each month and as such with household income under pressure they do not offer the same level of flexibility. The growth of charge card…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Charge Cards in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 limits overall consumer spending including for charge cards

Impact on travel and entertainment makes American Express a hard sell

Commercial charge cards impacted by the measures to control COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Charge cards unlikely to see a swift recovery as consumers face up to an uncertain economic future

Commercial charge cards could suffer as companies look for cost-cutting measures

Alternative payment options expected to limit demand for charge cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

…..Continued.

