Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greek economy during 2020 had a strongly negative influence on the use of charge cards. Indeed, significant declines were recorded in charge card transactions in both volume and value terms over the course of the year, with both personal charge cards and commercial charge cards taking a massive hit. Personal charge cards suffered from the credit-averse attitudes of many Greek consumers, which can be seen as a natural reaction to the widespread financial…
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Greece report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Charge Cards in Greece
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Charge cards registers strong declines in transactions volume and value
Withdrawal of American Express could prove the fatal hammer blow to charge cards
Personal charge cards face stiff competition from credit cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Commercial charge cards set to recover in line with the general economic recovery
Personal charge cards set to continue declining to vanishing point
The recovery of core economic sectors set to be key to the recovery of charge cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
…..Continued.
