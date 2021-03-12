Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

As the second most popular payment card in Germany, charge cards also benefitted from widespread recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic to replace cash with card payments. Consequently, charge card transactions reached unprecedented heights in volume and value terms as well as share of retail sales. This was also because consumers increasingly used charge cards for small-value everyday purchases, resulting in a decline in average spend per transaction.
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Germany report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264507-charge-cards-in-germany
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rich-communication-services-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-amorphous-core-transformers-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silicone-based-electrically-conductive-adhesives-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Charge Cards in Germany
Euromonitor International
November 2020
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-electric-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Charge cards surge in view of COVID-19-related payment shifts
Growing merchant acceptance in 2020 fuels growth trend
Consumer view on charge cards evolves amid COVID-19 pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Operators and issuers seek further growth through focus on consumer benefits
Increased usage of mobile payments offers growth impetus
Commercial charge cards suffer from bleak outlook for business travel
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/