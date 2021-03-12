Global Charge Cards Market Research Report 2021

Charge cards remained the most dynamic financial card category in France in 2019 and early 2020, supported by efforts on behalf of issuers to stimulate demand and usage by reducing annual fees, which in some cases made them cheaper than debit cards, in addition to offering attractive reward programmes. The smaller category of commercial charge cards had continued to outperform personal cards in terms of growth with the number of cards in circulation continuing to rise in addition to recording ri…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Charge Cards in France

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Commercial charge cards hit hardest by pandemic and restricted travel linked to business activity

Personal charge cards sees ongoing usage in 2020 but average spend per transaction declines

Groupement des Cartes Bancaires remains dominant operator of charge cards in France but competitors are gaining acceptance amongst rising number of merchants

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite positive outlook, commercial charge cards unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels in terms of value due to short-term reluctance to travel for business

Recovery for personal charge cards but average spend per transaction set to continue declining over forecast period

Players offering commercial charge cards linked to travel likely to struggle into 2021

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

…..Continued.

