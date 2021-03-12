Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2021

Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, vitamin C witnessed a boost in sales as consumers looked to boost their immunity in the face of the virus. On 22 January, the Shanghai Health Committee announced that vitamin C could be used clinically to prevent infection with the virus. This led to increasing consumption of vitamin products, and vitamin C saw a particularly marked surge in demand.
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Vitamins in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 drives surge in demand for vitamin C
Segmentation and new formats
Leading brands benefit from demand for immunity-boosting products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Holistic, preventive approach to bolster demand for vitamins
Growing challenge from rival products
Pharmaceutical companies expanding in vitamins
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued.
