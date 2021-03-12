Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2021

Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, vitamin C witnessed a boost in sales as consumers looked to boost their immunity in the face of the virus. On 22 January, the Shanghai Health Committee announced that vitamin C could be used clinically to prevent infection with the virus. This led to increasing consumption of vitamin products, and vitamin C saw a particularly marked surge in demand.

Vitamins in China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives surge in demand for vitamin C

Segmentation and new formats

Leading brands benefit from demand for immunity-boosting products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Holistic, preventive approach to bolster demand for vitamins

Growing challenge from rival products

Pharmaceutical companies expanding in vitamins

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

