Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies For Forecast 2026

Voyage data recorder, or VDR, is a data recording system designed for all vessels required to comply with the IMO’s International Convention SOLAS Requirements (IMO Res.A.861(20)) in order to collect data from various sensors on board the vessel. In the context of China-US trade war and COVID-19 epidemic, it will have a big influence on this market. Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2021 to 2025.

The report firstly introduced the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

DANELEC MARINE

INTERSCHALT

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Japan Radio Co.

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.

Netwave Systems B.V.

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Consilium AB Publ.

Totem Plus Ltd.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

General Voyage Data Recorder

Simplified Voyage Data Recorder

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) for each application, including-

Passenger Ship

Cargo Ship

Naval Ship

Major Point of TOC:

Part I Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Overview

Chapter One: Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Part II Asia Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three: Asia Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Analysis

Chapter Four: 2016-2021 Asia Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five: Asia Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six: Asia Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Development Trend

Part III North American Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven: North American Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Analysis

Chapter Eight: 2016-2021 North American Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine: North American Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten: North American Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Development Trend

Part IV Europe Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven: Europe Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve: 2016-2021 Europe Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Europe Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Europe Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Development Trend

Part V Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifthteen: Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen: Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen: Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen: 2016-2021 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen: Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Industry Development Trend

