Global Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated direct sellers’ shift to online activity. The 100 Days of Action implemented by the Chinese Government in 2019 has had a significant impact on the direct selling industry in China, with an unprecedentedly stringent surveillance system established. In 2020, direct-selling companies continue to witness strict market surveillance, primarily in terms of the prohibition of false claims and the conduct of multi-layer schemes. As a result, leading direct sellers ha…

Euromonitor International's Dietary Supplements in China report

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Dietary Supplements in China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

