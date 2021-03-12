Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 is expected to rejuvenate sauces, dressing and condiments with healthy value growth in both retail volume and current value sales. This compares to minimal growth in 2019. As people’s movements are restricted in 2020, people cook and eat at home. However, it was challenging with people working at home and at the same often looking after children. As a result, consumers looked for convenience and pasta sauces is expected to register the highest current retail value growth. International…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Bulgaria

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased cooking at home due to COVID-19 benefits sauces, dressings and condiments

Local players such as Olinesa and Mercury P&P have significant value share

Bulgarians continue to love pickles and several local brands have launched in recent years

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Subdued growth in mature product area, once threat of COVID-19 subsides

Local manufacturers will increase value share over the forecast period

Demand for dry sauces declines as cooking habits change

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

