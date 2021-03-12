Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market, Global Industry Overview, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global thermal energy storage market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

A veterinary reference laboratory refers to a private commercial facility that diagnoses zoonotic diseases in livestock and companion animals. These labs conduct routine and specialty testing on animals to detect tuberculosis, yellow fever, measles, brucellosis, anthrax, rabies, and other diseases. Veterinary reference labs are also used for running pre-anesthetic evaluations, wellness screenings, and monitoring the efficacy of therapies. Regular testing prevents the spreading of severe zoonotic diseases and aids in animal health protection. Veterinary reference laboratory also provides scientific and technical assistance using molecular diagnostics, hematology, and immunodiagnostics.

The rising prevalence of transboundary animal diseases (TADs) and zoonotic diseases worldwide primarily drives the veterinary reference laboratory market. Furthermore, increasing preferences for companion animals and significant growth in pet ownership also augment the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of portable instruments for point-of-care (POC) testing and rapid tests is further bolstering the global market for veterinary reference laboratory.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Phoenix Central Laboratory for Veterinarians Inc. (Zoetis Inc.)

ProtaTek International Inc. (Pharmgate LLC)

Royal GD

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

VCA Inc. (Mars Incorporated)

Virbac Animal Health India Private Limited

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Technology, Application and Animal Type.

Breakup by Technology:

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Immunodiagnostics

ELISA

Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

Others

Molecular Diagnostics

PCR

Microassays

Others

Others

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Pathology

Toxicology

Productivity Testing

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Livestock Animals

Companion Animals

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

