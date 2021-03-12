Global Ready Meals Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 has a positive effect on both current retail value and retail volumes in 2020, with volume growth expected to more than double. There was temporary stockpiling of shelf-stable and frozen ready meals because of their long expiration dates but prepared salads are expected to record the highest current value growth. Though in general e-commerce has performed well due to COVID-19, with people trying to cut down on visits to shops, this did not happen in ready meals, as many of the products…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Ready Meals in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthy volume growth as consumer stock up on frozen ready meals

Local players have strong foothold in ready meals

Packaged prepared salads benefit from consumers concern around hygiene in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier ready meals will drive value growth post COVID-19

Rising health consciousness restricts demand for shelf stable ready meals

Chilled ready meals will drive value sales over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

